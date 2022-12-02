IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Saturday, August 5.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are available at the Mountain America Center Box office and ticketmaster.com.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest.

Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe.

