ALTA, Wyo. (KIFI) – Motorists who regularly use Lower Ski Hill and Alta North roads in Alta, Wyoming, should plan for delays over the next few weeks to allow construction crews to make surfacing improvements.

The roads, which are in various stages of surface deterioration, will be reduced to one-lane with motorists being directed by a temporary traffic light on a 5-minute timer.

Construction will begin on Monday, August 30, 2021, and will likely continue through mid October. Repairs to the roads consist of removing and rebuilding soft areas and milling and rejuvenating the existing pavement surface before new asphalt is applied. This process uses an innovative technology and equipment to recycle existing aggregate materials which in turn, reduces costs.

The area impacted is the 2.5-mile section of Ski Hill Road from Stateline Road to the cattle guard immediately west of the turnoff onto the Teton Canyon gravel road, and the Alta North Road from its intersection with Ski Hill Road, north 1.2 miles, to near the Kaufman Road and Yellow Rose Drive intersection.

