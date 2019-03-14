Report: National Guard officer violated bond with Iraq trip

A U.S. Army National Guard officer accused of stealing an armored car and leading authorities on a chase is now accused of breaking his bond agreement by traveling to Iraq and researching bomb-making.

Citing court documents, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that 30-year-old Joshua Phillip Yabut was out on bond in January when he violated the agreement.

A report by the Virginia Fusion Center says Yabut had no “coherent reason” for going to Iraq. The report says he told authorities he traveled to Iraq to take photographs. The center is a partnership between state police and the state Department of Emergency Management.

Yabut was charged in Richmond with eluding police and in Nottoway County with the unauthorized use of a vehicle. The bond violation could prompt additional charges.

