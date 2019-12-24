Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming officials have outlined steps to address most common workplace fatalities.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report this month showing the number of occupational fatalities in Wyoming rose from 20 in 2017 to 30 in 2018, a 55% increase. Wyoming had the highest occupational fatality rate in the country, at 11.5 per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers. The national rate was 3.5.

“The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) is widely recognized as the most consistent and reliable system for tracking and reporting occupational injury fatalities in the U.S.,” said Meredith Towle, State Occupational Epidemiologist. “It is concerning to see that our fatality numbers increased in 2018. Certainly we understand that more workers on the job increases the risk as we saw over this time period, however, one worker death is one too many. This renews the sense of urgency we have as state agency to work with employers and industry groups to better understand the causes and trends of these deaths, and to identify and promote opportunities for prevention.”

The state Occupational Epidemiologist uses the statistics to produce a report to supplement the federal statistics. It outlines opportunities for reducing workplace fatalities. This year’s report outlines recommendations to address the most common fatality accidents. They include use of seat belts for workers in all industries, reducing ATV crashes among agricultural workers, and preventing falls among construction workers.

You can find the full report here.