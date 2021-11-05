REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – An internet website called “SafeWise” reports two Idaho towns are among the safest college towns in America this year.

Rexburg was named the 4th safest college town in the U.S., and Moscow was named the 30th.

The rankings are based on college towns that report the lowest violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 residents.

The crime rate in Rexburg per 1,000 is 0.2 in violent crime and 4.2 in property crime.

“We again have ranked high for being a safe city,” Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman said. “My Goal as the Chief of Police and that of my officers is to keep it that way.”

Here are the 10 safest college towns 2021

1. Milton, MA

2. Durham, NH

3. Madison, NJ

4. Rexburg, ID

5. Wellesley, MA

6. Berea, OH

7. North Andover, MA

8. Bristol, RI

9. Lisle, IL

10. Rochester Hills, MI

See the full list of America’s 50 safest college towns.

10 most dangerous college towns in America

2021 ranking City State Largest school Violent crime rate Property crime rate Tuition per year 1 Alexandria LA Louisiana State University-Alexandria 15.7 89.6 $6,668 2 Memphis TN University of Memphis 19 61.3 $9,912 3 Springfield MO Missouri State University-Springfield 15.2 77.9 $7,588 4 Monroe LA University of Louisiana at Monroe 17.7 65.8 $8,974 5 Detroit MI Wayne State University 19.7 43 $13,517 6 Little Rock AR University of Arkansas at Little Rock 15.2 61.2 $9,544 7 Baltimore MD University of Maryland-Baltimore County 18.6 43.1 $12,028 8 Greenwood SC Lander University 14.9 55.2 $11,700 9 Florence SC Francis Marion University 11.9 66.3 $11,160 10 Spartanburg SC University of South Carolina-Upstate 11.9 64.9 $11,558

The post Report: Rexburg is 4th safest college town in America appeared first on Local News 8.