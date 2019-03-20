Report: U.S. drivers aren’t ready for self-driving vehicles yet

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー New reports say drivers are not ready for self-driving cars.

The report from AAA found seven in ten U.S. drivers said they were afraid to ride in a fully self-driving vehicle. Matthew Conde, Public Affairs Director for AAA Idaho told KID NewsRadio, many of the current technologies being tested in vehicles today are not full autonomous as many people would think and high profile cases involving accidents and sometimes, death, result from this type of misunderstanding.

“When it comes to this notion of the car completely making all the decisions for us and exercising judgment instead of a human driver, we’re not ready for that, and we really shouldn’t be,” Conde said. “It’s really important in the light of these high profile cases we’ve seen where people have been driving and perhaps watching movies, sleeping, doing other things, the technology isn’t ready for that.”

The report did show people indicate they’re more inclined to try out self-driving vehicles in closed circuit venues like airports or theme parks.

“People are a lot more open minded about the technology kind of doing its thing, especially when those tasks are slow and highly repetitive,” Conde said. “But, when you’re out on the open road with all the unpredictability that happens out there, wildlife, pedestrians, bicyclists, the actions of other human drivers, just the makeup of the whole infrastructure in terms of the signage and lane striping…in those conditions, that’s where people are still very leery about letting the machine takeover.”