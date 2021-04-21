CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A new report shows Wyoming’s unemployment rate has remained better than the national average, signaling a positive trajectory more than a year into the pandemic.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Research & Planning Section released a March report on Monday.

It shows the unemployment rate stayed at 5.3% from February to March after a steady run of 5.1% to 5.4% in the last six months.

The national unemployment rate is at 6%.

Currently, Weston County leads the state with the lowest unemployment rate, at 4.1%. It’s followed by Teton County at 4.2%, and Niobrara and Goshen counties at 4.3%.

