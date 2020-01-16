After 18 months of research and prep work, Republican Representative Barbara Ehardt is nearly ready to introduce her bill that will address the policy of Idaho High School Activities Association allowing transgender girls to compete in girl’s high school sports.

In an interview on The Neal Larson show, Ehardt discussed how even with hormone therapy, men who are transitioning to women are still presenting an unfair advantage in women’s sports.

She also addressed the current IHSAA policy and how her bill would change that policy.

You can listen to the interview in its entirety by clicking the link below.