CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is leading a coalition of 17 Republican Governors asking President Joe Biden to withdraw an executive order banning new oil and gas development on federal land or offshore waters.

Gordon says the order is having a negative economic effect on western states with large tracks federal land. He claims the order had the effect of chasing away capital investment for long-term economic growth and undermining public services.

In the letter, Gordon emphasized the importance of high-paying jobs in the energy industry. “As governors, we believe that solutions come from innovation, not regulation,’ said Gordon.

Joining Governor Gordon in signing the letter were Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Doug Ducey (AZ), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT).

You can see a copy of the letter here.

