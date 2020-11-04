Senator Jim Risch

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch has been reelected to Congress, defeating Democrat challenger Paulette Jordan.

Risch, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has served in the Senate since 2008, when he was elected to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Larry Craig. An avid supporter of President Donald Trump, Risch was widely expected to win the race in the heavily conservative state of Idaho.

Jordan, a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and a former state legislator, first gained national attention in 2018 when she unsuccessfully ran for Idaho governor against then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little. At the time, supporters hoped she would become the country’s first Native American governor.

