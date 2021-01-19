Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder (R-Boise)

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Senate republicans are advancing legislation to terminate the COVID-19 emergency orders issued by Governor Brad Little. The legislation would maintain the declarations needed to keep federal funding available to Idaho’s military, first-responders, health care providers and community.

The Senate is also working to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow the Legislature to convene a special session during a time of emergency or extreme peril. Republican Senators claim that would allow citizens’ voices to be heard on how to best respond to an emergency.

Other priorities include:

• A declaration that all Idahoans who work, provide for families, pay taxes and otherwise contribute to the Idaho economy must be deemed essential in any declared emergency;

• To limit the length of any emergency declaration of the Governor without concurrence of the Legislature;

• To limit the emergency powers and spending authority of the executive branch without the approval of the Legislature;

• To prohibit the quarantining of healthy individuals;

• To end orders prohibiting Idahoans from attending places of worship; and,

• To closely review the authority of the public health districts and local government subdivisions

Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder claims the action would restore a balance of power within Idaho’s three branches of government.

“The Senate majority caucus has been meeting with House majority leadership, as well as our caucus members, to review draft legislation and work toward building consensus on our mutual concerns,” shared Senate President Pro Tempore, Chuck Winder. “We look forward to working with the House of Representatives to collectively address these priorities quickly, but in the judicious manner our citizens deserve, careful to preserve access to disaster assistance when needed, whether for the pandemic or natural disasters.”

The post Republican lawmakers seek to limit Governor’s emergency authority appeared first on Local News 8.