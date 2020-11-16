The Idaho Republican Caucus and Idaho Senate Republicans have relased a staement on elections on Monday, November 16:

“As members of the Idaho Legislature, we firmly believe that all public elections must be conducted in an open and transparent manner, following the established rule of law. Every legal vote should be counted, and every illegal vote discarded. Public trust in our system is essential and should be respected at every turn, regardless of how difficult election conditions might prove to be.

This year, Idaho set an example that the rest of the country should follow. During a Special Session, our Legislature passed temporary changes to allow early processing of absentee ballots, under very strict security. This allowed our county clerks to work at a reasonable yet meticulous pace without compromising election security. We also clarified that Idahoans should always have the opportunity to vote in-person to make sure that their vote counts. Idahoans should all take great pride in the way the elections in Idaho were handled by our counties. We should also thank all of the poll workers who enabled in-person voting with COVID precautions and efficiently processed all of the ballots in a timely manner.

Free, fair and honest elections are the true foundation of our Republic. It is essential that our citizens have faith in our electoral process, not only for local and state elections but for federal elections as well. As state legislators, we have control over our state’s election laws, yet we do not have influence over other states and the policies and procedures they implement. By way of our efforts on both a legislative level and a county level, Idaho should be held up as an example of protecting both the rights of voters and the integrity of the voting process. Our job is to protect the authority of all legal votes in Idaho and we encourage all states to join with us. Election integrity and confidence in our government are well worth the wait and the effort.”