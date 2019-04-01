Reputed 'Ripper Crew' member registers to live in Aurora

Police say a man convicted of murder and suspected of belonging to a notorious gang that killed as many as 20 Chicago-area women in the 1980s has registered as a sex offender in suburban Chicago.

Thomas Kokoraleis was released from prison Friday. Aurora Police Sgt. Bill Rowley says the 58-year-old walked into the department Sunday and registered to live at Aurora-based Wayside Cross Ministries.

The Illinois Sex Offender Information registry lists Kokoraleis as living in Wheaton.

Kokoraleis was among four men accused of being part of the “Ripper Crew” satanic cult. He was initially sentenced to life in prison for the 1982 slaying of 21-year-old Lorraine “Lorry” Ann Borowski.

Prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty on appeal in a deal that infuriated victims’ relatives but allowed for his release last week.