BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – Search and rescue teams are still looking for a 23-year-old woman who has not been in contact with family since last week, when she started a hike in the Beartooth Mountains, north of Yellowstone National Park.

Rescuers found Tatum Morell’s tent and campsite Monday night. Morell used a satellite communicator on Thursday night to check in with her mother in Ketchum, Idaho.

Officials believe the experienced climber left Friday morning to summit a peak and didn’t return to her campsite.

Red Lodge Fire and Rescue officials say they’ve been unable to get a signal from the satellite device or Morell’s cellphone.

