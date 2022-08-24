IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Most reservoir levels are still way low below average and are expected to drop more heading into September. Reservoirs levels overall are at 28%.

Most concerns over the reservoir levels are around the American Falls Reservoir. It is currently at 11% capacity. Water is projected to drop all the way until the end of September. So, the American Falls Reservoir is predicted to go down below 10%.

Elsewhere, the Palisades has 36% capacity and Jackson Lake is at 34% capacity. Both of these lakes will drop just a little bit more before the water starts to pick back up into October.

The recent rain showers haven’t done too much to help out the reservoir levels. A few weeks ago, Ashton recorded more than inches of rain in some local areas. Hydrologists say even this did not put a dent into the drought or even get into the Snake River Plain too much to make a difference.

An above average snow pack is needed for the reservoir levels to return to normal.

