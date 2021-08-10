Fort Hall Fire

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Fort Hall Fire & EMS was dispatched to a report of a chimney fire of a residential home in American Falls Monday.

Fire Chief Eric King said when crews arrived on scene, they found a two-story home with heavy fire coming from the roof, and the occupant of the home was on the roof attempting to put out the fire with the garden hose.

King said the home had significant damage to the entire roof with water and smoke damage to the top floor of the home.

Ge said the occupants were cooking in the fireplace when the fire escaped the chimney to the outside of the home which traveled to the roof of the home.

There were no injuries to the occupants or the firefighters.

American Falls Fire and North Bannock County Fire helped with the fire.

