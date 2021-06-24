REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Residents at the Carriage Cove Rehabilitation Clinic in Rexburg are enjoying a new neighbor.

“It’s really been fun, just kinds of breaks up the monotony of our day when our day doesn’t have a lot of things in it, but it’s kind of fun to have something different happen,” said resident Loretta Byington.

“Everybody’s just loved it, I mean, the residents…I guess to have something like this, you know, this is what I call the spirit lifter,” said resident Rick Simmons.

The thing they’re talking about is a peacock. Or more accurately, a peahen.

“Everybody kept saying it’s a peacock…well no, it’s a peahen, because it’s a female,” Byington said. “And because everybody thought she was a boy, we named her Kevin, like the movie “Up”, cause they thought Kevin was a boy, and then she wasn’t.”

Gender aside, Byington, Simmons and all the residents and staff have taken a liking to Kevin.

“I know Loretta put stuff out, other people have been putting stuff out, little feeders and little things of water,” Simmons said.

While they don’t know where she came from, Simmons hopes she’ll be around for a while.

“Like I say, I’m gonna miss her, cause I’m being transferred to Pocatello today, but just knowing that she’s still here for the residents, that’s what’s going to be left in my heart,” Simmons said.

