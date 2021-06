IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County has complied information about free meals for children ages 1-18, senior citizens and others in need in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Roberts and Rigby.

The map and list of locations can be found below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

You can also view it HERE.

The post Resource map for free meals appeared first on Local News 8.