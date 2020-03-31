News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Small businesses are experiencing the collateral damage of the coronavirus shut downs.

The federal government passed a $2 trillion stimulus package, officially known as the CARES Act, in part to give financial assistance to small businesses.

Nearly $350 billion was set aside for a small business loan program called the Paycheck Protection Program. This makes it quicker and easier to get money to small businesses, to incentives businesses owners to keep employees on payroll.

The emergency loans provide business with up to $10 million for payroll and other expenses.

If all employees are kept on payroll for eight weeks, the SBA will forgive the portion of the loans used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. Up to 100 percent of the loan is forgivable, according to the SBA.

You are eligible for these emergency loans if you are:

A small business with fewer than 500 employees

A small business that otherwise meets the SBA’s size standard

A 501(c)(3) with fewer than 500 employees

An individual who operates as a sole proprietor

An individual who operates as a independent contractor

An individual who is self-employed who regularly carries on any trade or business

A Tribal business concern that meets the SBA size standard

A 501(c)(19) Veterans Organization that meets the SBA size standard

In addition, some special rules may make you eligible:

If you are in the accommodation and food services sector (NAICS 72), the 500-employee rule is applied on a per physical location basis

If you are operating as a franchise or receive financial assistance from an approved Small Business Investment Company the normal affiliation rules do not apply

Helpful links:

Check back here for more resources throughout the day. We’ll be talking with the SBDC in Pocatello to find out more.