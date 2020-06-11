Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-As Idaho enters Stage 4 of its COVID-19 response, some emergency provisions are being pulled back.

For example, Idaho opened its rest stops for food trucks during the heart of the pandemic in early April. That will end June 12 when Idaho discontinues permits for the trucks.

“More than 30 permits have been granted since we developed this provisional program,” said Nestor Fernandez, ITD’s Mobility Services Engineer. “Now that hot meals on the road will be easier to find, those permits will expire so that ITD may be in compliance with federal rules.”