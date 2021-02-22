ISU Shane Hunt, dean of the ISU College of Business, poses for a photo with Grace and Jake Jones, owners of Jakers Bar and Grill.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Jake and Grace Jones, owners of Jakers Bar and Grill, have established a scholarship endowment at Idaho State University.

Jake is a 1964 graduate of the Idaho State College of Business. After working with several food service businesses, he opened his first restaurant, “Jake’s” in Pocatello in 1975. He rebranded as “Jakers” about 9 years later in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Meridian, Missoula and Great Falls, Montana. He added a new Pocatello location in 2017.

“All of us in the College of Business are extraordinarily thankful to Jake and Grace Jones for permanently endowing a new scholarship that will benefit our Idaho State College of Business students forever,” said College of Business Dean, Dr. Shane Hunt.

The “Jake and Grace Jones Scholarship Endowment” will benefit junior and senior and senior-level students enrolled full-time in the College of Business with a good academic standing.

