POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Elections Office conducted an official recount for the Bannock County Assessor’s Republican Primary race on Wednesday.

The results for the recount are Greg Cates with 4,582 votes and Anita Hymas with 4,584 votes.

The original count from Election Day on May 17 are Cates with 4,579 and Hymas with 4,582.

Both candidates have the option to appeal the results within 24 hours by filing a brief with the 6th District Court and serve it on the Attorney General and the opposing candidate.

The recount came at no additional cost to the county, other than staff’s labor hours.

The post Results for Bannock County Assessor Republican Primary recount appeared first on Local News 8.