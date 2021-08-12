IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Local law enforcement is remembering the life and service of an Idaho Falls man.

Retired Chief Deputy Ken Campbell died of natural causes Saturday.

Born in Rigby in 1939, he later graduated from Idaho Falls High School and served four years in the United States Army.

After marrying the love of his life, Roberta Wickham of St. Anthony, the pair settled back in Idaho Falls.

Campbell then started a career with the Idaho Falls Police Department and then the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

He served the community for 39 years.

Campbell was 81 years old.

