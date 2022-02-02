Pedigree Stage Stop Race Hans Gatt from Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, ran the first 6 Stage Stops.

Pedigree Stage Stop Race Alix Crittenden from Bondurant, Wyoming.

PINEDALE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Anny Malo looks unstoppable after Stage 4 of the Pedigree Stage Stop Race Tuesday. She’s 4 for 4, but this is a sled dog race where anything can happen and usually does.

Mother Nature shined her light on the field of mushers Tuesday in more ways than one. They had a hard, fast trail until about Mile 13 when the skies clouded over, light flurries began to fall, and the back valley became a bit more snow covered than the rest of the course. The 34 miles out-and-back were fast, coated with a thin, hard snowpack maintained by Wyoming State Trails.

Alix Crittenden from Bondurant, Wyoming.

Anny Malo, returning three-time champion, broadened her lead by 18 minutes over two-time winner Lina Streeper. Cathy Rivest had a clean run with the Rivest-Malo B team and finished a strong second place. The mid-pack race is really where things are heating up. Seventeen-year veteran JR Anderson took back fourth place, as Dave Torgerson driving the Streeper B team dropped to fifth. Alix Crittenden advanced one place to sixth as four-time champ Hans Gatt dropped a spot to seventh. Jake Robinson had a great run which jumped him from eleventh place to eighth. Race fan favorite Austin Forney climbed one rung to ninth, and Rachel Courtney dropped to tenth.

Many other positions changed Tuesday.

Stage 3 —Pinedale, Wyoming results:

1 — Anny Malo 2:25:09

2 — Cathy Rivest 2:28:02

3 — Lina Streeper 2:28:14

4 — JR Anderson 2:30:19

5 — Jake Robinson 2:30:30

6 — Austin Forney 2:33:49

7 — Dave Torgerson 2:34:52

8 — Rachel Courtney 2:35:38

9 — Alix Crittenden 2:36:25

10 — Hans Gatt 2:38:32

11 — Diane Marquis 2:38:51

12 — Bruce Magnusson 2:39:02

13 — Thad McCracken 2:42:19

14 — Ryan Baeber 2:44:07

15 — Grant Beck 2:48:18

16 — Jerry Scdoris 2:52:00

17 — Gwenn Bogart 2:52:57

18 — Laura Bontrager 2:58:49

19 — Tim Thiessen 3:04:12

20 — Christina Gibson 3:22:40

21 — Chris Adkins 3:24:38

22 — Geneva Lyon 3:35:45

From Pinedale we travel to:

From Pinedale we travel to:

STAGE 5

Wednesday — February 2nd— Kemmerer, Wyoming

9:00 AM RACE STARTS at the end of the Hams Fork Road, Hams Fork Trail Head.

For more information about the Kemmerer WY Stage visit https://www.wyomingstagestop.org/stages/kemmerer-wy/

Thursday — February 3— TRAVEL DAY

STAGE 6

Friday — February 4 — Alpine, Wyoming

9:00 AM RACE STARTS at Greys River Trail Head Parking Lot.

For more information about the Alpine WY Stage visit https://www.wyomingstagestop.org/stages/alpine-wy/

STAGE 7

Friday — February 5 — Driggs, Idaho

9:00 AM RACE STARTS at new location past Kay Dairy Trail Head. Parking at the Start/Finish is limited. Please Plan to Carpool.

1:00 – 3:00 PM COMMUNITY MEET & GREET behind Driggs Community Center in the Transit Center Park & Ride Lot. For more information about the Driggs ID Stage visit https://www.wyomingstagestop.org/stages/driggs-id/

Friday — February 5th — Final Banquet at the Teton County Idaho Fairgrounds 5:00 PM Doors open. Dinner catered by Captain Ron’s BBQ starts at 6:00 PM.

The post Returning Stage Stop champion Anny Malo extends lead at Stage 4 appeared first on Local News 8.