PedigreeStageStopRace Stage 3 Anny Malo at finish line.

PedigreeStageStopRace Stage 3 Lina Streeper at finish line.

PedigreeStageStopRace

PINEDALE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Monday’s Stage 3 started at the Upper Green River Trailhead the same as Sunday’s Stage 2, although conditions between Sunday and Monday could not have been more different.

Teams started off with light snow falling, and finished with more than breezy, 30 mph to be precise, winds. The 34-mile trail was beautifully groomed by Wyoming State Trails.

Although times were slower overall because of the weather, mushers were pleased with their results, and at least four reported much improved runs Monday.

Returning Stage Stop Champion Anny Malo now has a commanding 15-minute lead; however, Lina Streeper and Cathy Rivest are following in strong 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

The challenge for teams Monday morning came at Mile 5 when the route turned north and began a steady climb which pitched up at the crest. The closer that teams got to the mid-point turn around, the more they saw whiteout.

At Mile 15, race leader Anny Malo and runner-up Lina Streeper had kept their three-minute time difference.

Monday’s climb was much steeper than anything the racers saw Sunday. Most mushers only see 3-day races so after Tuesday, we should see a greater widening of the field. This is where the advantages of the pool of dogs come into play and it gets exciting from on.

Stage 3 —Pinedale, Wyoming results:

1 — Anny Malo 2:29:24

2 — Lina Streeper 2:32:37

3 — Dave Torgerson 2:36:47

4 — Cathy Rivest 2:37:59

5 — Rachel Courtney 2:39:17

6 — Hans Gatt 2:40:48

7 — Alix Crittenden 2:42:35

8 — Bruce Magnusson 2:43:14

9 — Ryan Baeber 2:44:10

10 — JR Anderson 2:44:11

11 — Thad McCracken 2:48:41

12 — Austin Forney 2:50:56

13 — Jake Robinson 2:52:20

14 — Grant Beck 2:55:51

15 — Gwenn Bogart 3:02:06

16 — Tim Thiessen 3:04:02

17 — Jerry Scdoris 3:11:28

18 — Diane Marquis 3:11:53

19 — Laura Bontrager 3:13:14

20 — Chris Adkins 3:15:14

21 — Fernando Ramirez 3:22:47

22 — Christina Gibson 3:31:10

23 — Geneva Lyon 4:06:10

From Pinedale we travel to:

STAGE 4

Tuesday — February 1 — Big Piney/Marbleton, Wyoming

9:00 AM RACE STARTS at Middle Piney parking lot off road 350, 20 miles from Big Piney.

For more information about the Big Piney/Marbleton WY Stage visit https://www.wyomingstagestop.org/stages/big-piney-marbleton-wy/

STAGE 5

Wednesday — February 2nd— Kemmerer, Wyoming

9:00 AM RACE STARTS at the end of the Hams Fork Road, Hams Fork Trail Head.

For more information about the Kemmerer WY Stage visit https://www.wyomingstagestop.org/stages/kemmerer-wy/

Thursday — February 3— TRAVEL DAY

STAGE 6

Friday — February 4 — Alpine, Wyoming

9:00 AM RACE STARTS at Greys River Trail Head Parking Lot.

For more information about the Alpine WY Stage visit https://www.wyomingstagestop.org/stages/alpine-wy/

STAGE 7

Friday — February 5 — Driggs, Idaho

9:00 AM RACE STARTS at new location past Kay Dairy Trail Head. Parking at the Start/Finish is limited. Please Plan to Carpool.

1:00 – 3:00 PM COMMUNITY MEET & GREET behind Driggs Community Center in the Transit Center Park & Ride Lot. For more information about the Driggs ID Stage visit https://www.wyomingstagestop.org/stages/driggs-id/

Friday — February 5th — Final Banquet at the Teton County Idaho Fairgrounds 5:00 PM Doors open. Dinner catered by Captain Ron’s BBQ starts at 6:00 PM.

The post Returning Stage Stop champion Anny Malo has 15-minute lead at Stage 3 appeared first on Local News 8.