POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 reports Edahow Elementary School was temporarily placed in a Reverse Evacuation and Hall Check once all learners and staff were back inside Monday.

The district said this was due to a police matter in the neighborhood.

This action was taken at the request of law enforcement out of an abundance of caution.

The district said matter has been resolved, and all activities will resume as regularly scheduled.

The post Reverse evacuation at Edahow Elementary appeared first on Local News 8.