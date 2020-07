Life

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bannock Civitan Board of Directors has decided to cancel this summer’s Revive @ 5 Concerts.

The board said this decision was not easily reached. They looked at a number of options but determined canceling the concerts was the best way to keep the community healthy.

“Revive @ 5 will be back next Summer, bigger and better than ever,” they said in a Facebook post.