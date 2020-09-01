Breaking News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding the recent poaching of two doe mule deer shot and left to waste near Elk Bend, south of Salmon.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information, and callers can remain anonymous.

You can contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 24 hours a day.

Both deer were discovered August 28 next to a remote forest road. No meat was removed from either carcass.

Fish and Game hopes to learn more from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching.

“Someone knows about this, and we’d like to visit with them,” Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chad Wippermann said. “When this occurred, there was no open deer hunt of any type in the area.”

In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may contact conservation officers Chad Wippermann at 208-768-7094, Nathan Woods at 208-539- 4406 or the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.