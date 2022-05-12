IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is continuing to search for 43-year-old James Eldon Perry in connection to an armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred on Tuesday in Idaho Falls.

Crime Stoppers Idaho Falls – Bonneville County is offering a $1,000 reward for information that directly leads to the location and arrest of Perry who is considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, community members are advised to call 911 immediately and not to approach or attempt to apprehend Perry. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perry is encouraged to call Idaho Falls Police dispatch at 208-529-1200, report anonymously to Crime Stoppers online at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3Tips app on your mobile device. Information can be provided anonymously and still be eligible for the Crime Stoppers reward.

Perry is a Native American male, approximately 6’1” tall, 260 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head and multiple tattoos on his arms and body. Perry is believed to be in possession of a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous. Perry abandoned a stolen vehicle in Bingham County on Tuesday and may be located throughout eastern Idaho.

