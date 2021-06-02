IFPD Deon Waynewood

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for Deon Waynewood.

Waynewood has an outstanding felony warrant for witness intimidation relating to original charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16 (2 counts), and sexual battery of a child (also 2 counts).

Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Crime Stoppers is offering a $750 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Waynewood.

Anyone who has information regarding Waynewood’s whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208)529-1200.

Anyone who is interested in the cash reward is asked to also report the information to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Information can be reported anonymously, and anonymous reporters can still receive the cash reward.

