BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Cattle Association is looking for information regarding the shooting of two cattle owned by an ICA member.

On or about May 20 and May 28, two cows owned by an ICA member were shot dead northeast of Wendell, Idaho on their BLM desert allotment.

Any information regarding suspicious activity and/or observations that lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved could be eligible to receive a $1,000 reward.

If you have any information regarding this incident, report it to the Gooding County Sheriff Department at (208)–934–4422 or Idaho State Police at (208)–884–7300.

