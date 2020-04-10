Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Fish and Game Department conservation officers are investigating the illegal dumping and waste of 57 yellow perch. The dead fish were discovered off the side of Foothill Boulevard in Pocatello.

Officers believe the fish were likely dumped there sometime between the night of April 4 and the morning of April 6.

“More than likely an angler or anglers kept the significant catch for consumption,” stated Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson. “Most of the fish were around 9-10 inches long, and would have provided many nice fillets.”

Peterson believes the individuals decided it was easier to dump the perch on the road than to filet them. “It’s unfortunate that someone wasted these fish,” said Peterson. “There are families in need that could have used the meat these fish would have provided.”

There is no possession limit on yellow perch in Idaho, but wasting of game fish is illegal and considered a wildlife violation.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information should call the CAP Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain completely anonymous.