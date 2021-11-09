REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce announced Janalyn Holt as their new CEO/President beginning January 1, 2022.

Holt will be replacing Christopher Mann, current chamber president.

Holt grew up in Sugar City, graduating from Sugar-Salem High School and Ricks College. She continued her education at BYU in Provo, then graduated from the University of Utah, where she met and married her husband, Bill Holt. They have four children.

She and her husband owned and operated their own business for 12 years. She has also volunteered many hours in planning and executing community events.

She is ready and excited to get to work for Rexburg area businesses. She appreciates the support of the membership of the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and looks forward to the growth and success of the Rexburg Chamber and sharing with the community what the Chamber can do for them.

