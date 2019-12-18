Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK ) – The Rexburg Police Department awarded Officer Kellen Whetten with the officer of the year honors. Civilian staff member Colette Davidson was awarded as well.

Officer Whetten has been with the department since 2006 and trains new officers. He said it’s been a dream of his to be a police officer since he was a kid.

Davidson is one of the reasons Rexburg’s shop with a cop is such a success. She’s helped develop and grow the program since the start. It now serves about 80 families in need during the holiday season.

East Idaho Credit Union was on hand to give them an award to remember the occasion and a check.

The winners are chosen after a vote by the department to chose the year’s most worthy recipients.