REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Rexburg’s economy is highly supported from the students at Brigham Young University Idaho.

“They bring dollars they bring vitality, they bring excitement to our community. BYU-Idaho is so important that it’s one of the biggest legs of our economy around here, and not just to Rexburg but I go to Idaho Falls I see the students there I see them all over,” said Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, Christopher Mann.

Classes at the private university have switched to online during the coronavirus crisis, and on Wednesday the university announced they will be held online next semester as well.

With the recent news, many students have started to head back home.

“There’s going to be a gap. There’s no doubt that we’re going to feel the economic impact. I just want the softest landing,” Mann said.

Businesses like Mrs. Powells Bakery in Rexburg is already adjusting to the temporary normal, according to owner Amy Romriell.

“It’s been a little bit of a mixed bag but especially here in Rexburg. We’ve had a little bit of a challenge with, you know, our sales. Students who maybe are not leaving their apartments or have gone home, I think that has really impacted our business for sure,” Romriell said.

The new bakery in town has temporarily shortened their hours to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until April 1, when they will evaluate the situation and adjust accordingly.

The bakery’s hours shortened, but the staff list did not.

“We’re trying to shuffle it around so that everybody gets some, but everybody’s having to be reduced right now,” Romriell said.

Romriell’s biggest fear is that a future lack of raw materials will force the bakery’s doors to close temporarily. However, she says she has no plans of ever closing them permanently.

“I think that people want to support us, but I know that in, in a difficult time. Maybe everyone’s hours are being cut or people are being laid off. They just may not have the money to be able to support us and I know that that that will come back,” Romriell said.

To help, the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce is promoting its “Rexburg Strong” campaign.

“We’re encouraging our citizens to shop local so that our economy stays strong. We also want them to stay safe so that our community stays strong, and we want them to be good neighbors, so that we all stay strong together,” Mann said.