REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Rexburg celebrates the Fourth of July with many festivities throughout the day.

On Monday, celebrations kicked off with a party at Porter Park. It began at 9 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.

The party consists of food, performances, arts and crafts, mechanical bull rides, and much more.

During the party is when the Main Street Mile racers and parade make their way through the streets for the crowd.

The race kicked off the beginning of the parade with local family, friends and neighbors. Runners received a free water bottle and day pass to Rexburg Rapids.

Then the parade came marching through Main Street. This marks the 93rd Independence Day Parade in the city.

This year’s theme was “2022 Salutes the Red, White and Blue.”

Floats, performers, businesses and tractors excited the large crowd with candy, music and, occasionally, a water gun.

The celebrations continue on into the night with a firework show presented in three different locations so viewers can watch in multiple locations.

The post Rexburg celebrates the Fourth of July appeared first on Local News 8.