Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Rexburg City Council has formally declared a local disaster emergency effective immediately.

The council approved the action Monday morning, then sent the documentation to Madison County Emergency Management.

City officials said the declaration is a common tool to anticipate needs related to disasters or emergencies. Rexburg hopes it will help the city deal with the effects of closures, quarantines, and other impacts related to the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The city stressed that essential city services, including water, sewer, waste collection, and emergency services continue.

The city’s emergency response is available on its website.