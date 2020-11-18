REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Rexburg City Council will consider a proposed ordinance tonight establishing standards for face coverings in public places.

The resolution states that there is a continuing and urgent need to protect residents and visitors to Rexburg from the risks related to COVID-19.

If approved, “every person shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth with a cloth or similar face covering, when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction.”

Every registered business would be required to enforce the requirement, but the ordinance outlines specific exemptions.

The City Council also recognizes that businesses may encounter agressive or angry patrons. It acknowledges that businesses operate under the principles of private property and may address conflicts as they deem appropriate, as long as they make a reasonable effort to comply.

Under the initial proposal, any person violating the ordinance will be guilty of an infraction with a fine of up to $100 for the first offense and $300 for the second offense. A knowing third offense could result in a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. And, any person notifed of the ordinance who refuses to comply or leave the premises may be charged with trespassing.

The Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and may choose to immediately enact the ordinance on third reading.

You can read the full, proposed ordinance here.