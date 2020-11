Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Rexburg Driver’s License Office will close Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 for computer upgrades.

Tammy Erickson with the assessors office tells us they expect the changes to only to take the two days, and they should be back up by Thursday.

This change only affects the Rexburg office. The Rexburg DMV is now located at 510 North 2nd East.

Other DMVs have been upgrading computers as well.