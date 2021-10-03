REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Rexburg will be getting another LDS temple.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints President Russell M. Nelson announced the Rexburg North Temple in the Sunday afternoon session of the semi-annual general conference.

The Rexburg North Idaho Temple will be the eighth temple in Idaho.

Idaho is home to more than 460,000 members of the Church in nearly 1,200 congregations.

Early Church pioneers settled in Idaho in 1855.

Other temples in the state incude Twin Fall Idaho Temple, Boise Idaho Temple, Burley Idaho Temple, Idaho Falls Temple, Meridian Idaho Temple, Pocatello Idaho Temple and Rexburg Idaho Temple.

