REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The city of Rexburg has its plate full with projects for parks, street improvements and high-speed internet.

Some projects are getting support from the county, “We’re all in this together you know we serve the same people as far as our residents go so working together with the city on projects certainly benefits all of us and those that we serve,” said Madison County Commissioner Jon Weber.

The city’s first dog park is expected to be completed this summer, and a River Adventure Park is also on the agenda.

“On the Teton River where people will be able to put kayaks or tubes and things into the river out by our new park out east of town and float down to our eagle park which is just kind of on the north side of town,” Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill said.

Work on the adventure park will begin this summer and continue over the next several years.

“It’s just another way for people to get to know each other and be able to socialize and have an enjoyable time,” Merrill said.

Merrill says there are also a lot of streets in Rexburg that need to be repaired, “We’ll have some that will be complete rebuilds and some that will be just recycling of the asphalt and relaying it down so we’ll have more of that going on through the summer.”

While a lot of areas in the city have reliable internet service, Merrill says the same luxury doesn’t extend to older neighborhoods in the city. He says the city is working to offer high speed broadband internet for all areas in Rexburg.

“So that everybody can be able to do what they need to do online because we know our society now is a really online society and we need to get that done.”

Although COVID-19 has impacted funding for next year, Merrill says the city has been watching their budget carefully and saving where they can. They even put a wage freeze on all city employees for next year.

“When we have money that’s been budgeted for projects we do try to keep those projects going because that actually helps our economy,” Merrill said.