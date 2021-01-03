Madison Memorial Hospital Dan, Rosie & Zebediah Christman

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg welcomed its first New Year’s baby at 3:52 a.m. Saturday.

Dan and Rosie Christman welcomed Zebediah, their eighth child. He weighed in at 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

Each year, Madison Memorial delivers about 1,500 babies.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“I think we’re all ready for a fresh start,” said Rosie’s certified nurse midwife, Becca Helie. “What better way to kick off the new year than a brand new baby?”

The post Rexburg hospital welcomes first baby of 2021 appeared first on Local News 8.