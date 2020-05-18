Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing with plans to hold the annual Independence Day Parade on July 4, 2020.

The route of the parade will be extended to allow for more distance between viewers, due to the pandemic and health concerns.

Arrangements are also being made for a livestream of the parade.

There are other safety protocols in effect as well, including a restriction on viewers claiming areas to watch from ahead of time.

Regulations for tossing candy and swag will be announced closer to the event.

In an effort to keep things contained, the chamber will only be allowing previous participants of the parade to participate this year, barring some exceptions that can be discussed with Christopher Mann.

The theme of this year’s parade is Celebrate Small Town America and the Brent Hill Family will be the Grand Marshalls. It will start at 10 a.m.

More information will be available on the Rexburg Area Chamber’s website, including a map of the new route, applications to join and the regulations for viewers and participants.

The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to cancel or alter plans as situations arise.