REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A community that loves to give back will have a chance to do so once again during the start of August. The City of Rexburg is reaching out for volunteers as they begin repainting fire hydrants throughout the city.

Keith Davidson, the Public Works director, says the project is just some needed maintenance. “The paint fades, just like a house needs to be repainted. Same with fire hydrants. It protects them as well as just kind of refreshing them up so they’re readily visible for our fire department when they’re out on the fire,” says Davidson.

It’s not just the hydrants that need an update but after about 10 years, Davidson says they will be placing stickers on the storm drains to show where the water is going. “One of the other things that we have is placing stickers on storm drains to help people understand where the water goes to, to know if there is an incident or some sort of chemical spill or anything like that. We do have these stickers that we’ll put on, whether it drains to the river or it drains into the groundwater,” said Davidson.

Davidson said anyone is welcome to help repaint the hydrants and they won’t need to worry about the supplies. “We provide all of the equipment necessary to paint the hydrants. And so if anybody is looking for an opportunity to volunteer in Rexburg, it’s a great way to give some support back to the community.”

Davidson says no matter how many volunteers they get or how many show up on any particular day there is always something for them to do.

He says so far the response from the community has been fantastic. “We’ve had numerous people come and volunteer to paint the hydrants and to put the stickers out.”

The post Rexburg looking for volunteers to paint fire hydrants appeared first on Local News 8.