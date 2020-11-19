Coronavirus Coverage

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Rexburg’s City Council had a meeting to discuss a potential mask ordinance on Wednesday night.

It was met with plenty of protestors on the City Council’s video conference call. Protestors did not mute their microphones and caused delays in conversations to continue between the board.

One council member said she wanted a vote on the ordinance to happen on Wednesday night so she and other members of the council can stop receiving threats from community members.

The vote was tabled by the Council and further work session discussion filled the over three-hour meeting.

The mask ordinance would make Rexburg the first city in the region to have one. It outlines stiff penalties, including fines for first and second-time offenders. Offenders would be cited if they did not wear a mask in a public place, including inside business with other people around them.

If someone is cited for a third time, they could face a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

To watch the full meeting, visit the City of Rexburg’s website.