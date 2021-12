REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Rexburg is reminding those who live in the city, especially BYU-Idaho students, the winter overnight parking ban is in effect from now until March 1.

That means no cars can be parked on the streets or in alleys between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Tickets for parking overnight are $50, and if a car gets towed, the owner could pay $125 or more.

