REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The flashing lights in front of the NITRO Car Wash in Rexburg on North Second East are not for what you might expect. The lights were the annual D.A.R.E car wash event the Rexburg Police Department holds.

Car wash owner Zach Harman says the D.A.R.E event is something everyone looks forward too.

“It’s turned into something that the Nitro Team really looks forward to all year long.”

He says for the car wash they are thankful to be able to support law enforcement officers in the area through the wash.

“It’s an honor to be able to support, these good men and women and the school programs. And it’s truly an honor to do that. And we love being able to have this event doing the carwash.”

Officer Peter Noel helps run the departments D.A.R.E program, and he says the car wash and the fundraiser is a part of it allows them to keep the program in such good shape.

“This is just, a small piece or I guess it could be a large piece of what keeps the dare program running for us,” he said.

He says the program is self funded, meaning it is not reliant upon department or school district funds.

“Because of the car wash and other fundraisers we do, the DARE program’s able to be self self-funded in a way where the school districts don’t feel like it’s something they need to financially worry about. So it makes it easier to keep the program alive by doing these events and getting the community to come out, give them a chance to come out and help support the program, meet all the officers.”

For the Madison School District, many of the D.A.R.E officers not only are a teacher in the D.A.R.E program but the school’s resource officer. Noel says that allows for a deeper connection between the students and the officers.

“When I talk to people about their program, they always remember who their hero was and it seems to have made some kind of impact in their life. And so we want to keep that impact going in as generations continue to come out, keep that impact going in young kids lives. “

Officer Noel and Harman say the response to the event has been very positive.

“So very grateful very thankful to have the community in Rexburg here is and you know we asked well 91 go without saying a word from the very great community support,” Harman said.

Noel says many people say they are going to bring other cars that they own to help the program succeed.

“We hear tons and tons of positive stuff people they even want to have more than one car they’ll tell us, hey, I’m coming back with my other two or three cars to get through the car wash because we want to keep supporting you guys. And so, I mean, it’s all super positive, very, you know, very uplifting stuff.”

The event at the wash includes a meet and great with the many different officers and fire fighters in the area. It also includes the ability to get a tour of the vehicles used by first responders as well as a bounce castle and food vendors.

The event itself lasts from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

