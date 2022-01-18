REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday morning, the Rexburg Police Department gave out two awards to the officer and a civilian helper in the department.

This tradition began seven years ago, and Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman says it all started as an effort to make sure the officers and employees of the department feel valued and appreciated at the department.

The award is voted on by all of the officers and employees in the station.

The Officer of the Year Award went to Patrol Sergeant Shawn Scott, who’s been on patrol in Rexburg for the past 10 years.

“I didn’t expect it yet, but it’s nice to know that the things that we do on a daily basis, sometimes you don’t feel like you don’t measure up,” Scott said. “But it’s nice to see that people recognize when you do the hard work you put in and how much you care for your career and the community and your department.”

He also said for him the award will, “kind of remind me to keep working hard every day and that I don’t want to let down what other people see.”

He said he was humbled and honored to be given the award and chosen for the honor by his peers.

Diane Bullock received the Civilian of the Year Award. She has been on the front desk of the department for the past two years. She says working on the force is like working with family.

“I just think I’ve only been here for two years, but I feel like I have a whole bunch of brothers and sisters now who will drop on a dime if I need to,” she said. “We’re all there for each other and we’re there to help everyone succeed, whether it’s someone who just started it, someone who’s been here for a while. If someone’s struggling where there the missing and it’s someone in the community you just need someone to listen to, comes in and just wants to talk.”

The Idaho Central Credit Union also gave a monetary reward to the award winners.

“There’s not enough zeros in the world to really, truly think everybody that works for the police department, not only the officers, but the support staff,” Darin Hercoff said. “But at least giving them something to help don’t take a vacation or something like that. It’s a privilege to be able to offer that.”

The department said it is hoping to continue the tradition as the years go on.

