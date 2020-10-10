News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Rexburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male teenager.

According to their Facebook page:

“Derek Wayne Owens age 17, was last seen at 108 south 3rd West #1 on 10/08/2020 at approximately 9:00 am. He has run away twice within a 24 hour period of time. Derek has had suicidal thoughts in the past and is on medications and but has not been taking them and has recently broken up with a girlfriend. He has been entered as a signed runaway in NCIC. Derek is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.”

Any information regarding the whereabouts of Derek, please contact the Madison County Dispatch at 208-372-5019.