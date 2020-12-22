Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Rexburg Police called on the Idaho Falls bomb squad to help dispose of an improvised explosive device last Saturday.

Police were called to 300 West 5th South for a welfare check at around 8:30 p.m. Officers were checking on an intoxicated, suicidal man, who had holed up in his residence and made several suicidal statements to a neighbor.

Officers made contact with the man. During investigation, an officer smelled the odor of gas emanating from the home. He quickly located a fully constructed, crude incendiary device. It contained 7 quart jars, partially filled with gasoline inside a pressure cooker, then inter-connected to electrical wires and a timer.

The bomb squad rendered the device safe.

The man was taken into custody and transported to Madison Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Police said he will be charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a destructive device.